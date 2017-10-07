|
F1 - 2018 Alonso deal mere days from announcement
"Next week I think everything will be clearer"
McLaren could be now just days away from announcing a new deal for Fernando Alonso.
Team boss Eric Boullier said earlier at Suzuka that he expects the Spaniard to eventually sign a 2018 contract.
Marca sports newspaper quoted Alonso as saying: "Next week I think everything will be clearer."
Alonso’s former Renault teammate, Nelson Piquet jr, commented: "Alonso is a great guy. For me he is one of the best drivers on the grid and we keep in touch.
"He continues to perform at a high level at his age."
As for 36-year-old Alonso’s next career step, Piquet added: "He really has had not many options.
"In the end he has no choice but to stay in McLaren."
