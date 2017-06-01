Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - 2017 highlighting role of driver - Abiteboul

"It is not just about the engine and the car"


1 June 2017 - 11h29, by GMM 

F1’s new era better highlights the differences between drivers.

That is the view of Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss who this week warned that Jolyon Palmer’s struggle alongside Nico Hulkenberg this year is currently under review.

"The contrast between the drivers is striking," he told the French language news agency AFP.

"It highlights the important role played by the driver in a sport where technology is central," Abiteboul added.

"It is not just about the engine and the car — much is determined by the driver. So first of all there is this competition between drivers and Nico reminds us of that."

So while Briton Palmer is struggling, Abiteboul says German Hulkenberg’s current role is vital.

"Nico has an unusual role in the team," said the Frenchman. "He gives us the direction for development, and the priorities for changes to the car.

"We know what to do," Abiteboul explained, "but he helps us to highlight the key points and show what is more and less important."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1