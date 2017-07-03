Logo
F1 - 2017 ’difficult’ for teammate Vandoorne - Alonso

"It is difficult and frustrating for him"


3 July 2017 - 15h25, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has admitted his teammate’s introduction to F1 this year has been "difficult".

Amid his push for a more competitive seat, the Spaniard has regularly pointed out that he is a long way ahead of the occupant of the sister McLaren-Honda, Stoffel Vandoorne.

Indeed, there are even question marks about the 25-year-old Belgian’s future at the team, with boss Eric Boullier saying Vandoorne needs to adapt more quickly to F1.

Alonso is quoted by Spain’s El Confidencial: "It is difficult and frustrating for him.

"He does not know most of the tracks, so he’s learning the circuits and everything about formula one but he can’t test the car and often he is going into qualifying with no preparation.

"It is a difficult season for him and also for the team in general, and myself too. We hope to have a competitive car next year," Alonso added.



