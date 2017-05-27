Logo
F1 - 2017 Ferrari ’has no weak points’ - Gene

"We knew our car was good from the start"


27 May 2017 - 14h04, by GMM 

Ferrari’s 2017 car has "no weak points".

That is the claim of the Italian team’s long-time test driver Marc Gene, as Ferrari enter the Monaco grand prix weekend as favourite.

"We knew our car was good from the start, but there are always doubts," the Spaniard told the Spanish sports daily Diario Sport.

"Under Arrivabene’s management we were asked to be cautious, remain very focused and not be influenced by others. But now, after five races, we have proved that we are fast on all kinds of circuits and conditions.

"And that is what you need to fight for a championship," Gene insisted.

"This Ferrari has no weak points."

However, he acknowledged that Ferrari will often struggle to compete with Mercedes on Saturdays this year.

"In qualifying we know that Mercedes uses a more aggressive engine map and are aware that it will cost us some poles," said Gene.

But he tipped the fight for the 2017 world championship to remain exciting anyway.

"We will see the cars develop but I honestly believe that it will not be decided until the last race," said the former Minardi and Williams driver.



