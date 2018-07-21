F1 will switch to 18-inch tyres in 2021.

The news comes after the FIA released the 2020-2023 tyre manufacturer tender process.

In 2020, the tyres will remain as they are now, and then switch to the all-new low profile in 2021.

"I think the biggest challenge will be for the tyre manufacturer. If it’s a change of manufacturer, it will be doing two different types of tyre over the space of a year," said Renault’s Bob Bell.

The new rules will also ban tyre warmers.

"I support it 200 per cent," said Sauber’s Frederic Vasseur. "Tyre blankets are a nightmare and in Formula 2, they cope very well without them."